Tottenham secured a 4-1 victory over West Ham

Source: BBC

Tottenham delivered an impressive performance in the second half, securing a commanding victory over local rivals West Ham in the Premier League.

West Ham's Mohammed Kudus opened the scoring in the 18th minute, converting a cross from Jarrod Bowen after previously missing a similar opportunity.

However, Spurs' Dejan Kulusevski equalized in the 36th minute, as his shot found the net after striking both posts.



