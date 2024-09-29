Tottenham secure 3-0 victory over Manchester United
Brennan Johnson gave Tottenham a third-minute lead
Tottenham delivered an impressive performance, dominating 10-man Manchester United at Old Trafford and increasing the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.
Despite the absence of injured Son Heung-min, Spurs dismantled United with a brilliant first-half display, leaving fans to wonder how they only had Brennan Johnson's early goal to reflect their significant control.
Johnson's goal came from a powerful run by Micky van de Ven, who set him up perfectly.
Spurs continued to generate numerous opportunities but failed to extend their lead, with Timo Werner notably missing a clear chance against United's goalkeeper Andre Onana.