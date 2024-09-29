Sports

Tottenham secure 3-0 victory over Manchester United

Brennan Johnson gave Tottenham a third-minute lead

Sun, 29 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Tottenham delivered an impressive performance, dominating 10-man Manchester United at Old Trafford and increasing the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

