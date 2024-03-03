Toulouse stuns Nice with a comeback victory, dashing hopes of ligue 1 third place

Nice players cheering up their fans after a massive defeat

Nice missed out on the opportunity to secure third place in Ligue 1 as Toulouse staged a comeback to defeat them 2-1 at home on Sunday.

Terem Moffi gave Nice an early lead by scoring in the eighth minute, beating Guillaume Restes with a powerful shot.



However, Toulouse, who had previously defeated Monaco and Lille in their last two Ligue 1 matches, started creating better chances in the second half. Two quick goals completely changed the course of the game. In the 65th minute, Romain Perraud failed to intercept a pass to right winger Warren Kamanzi.

Kamanzi's cross found Thijs Dallinga, who headed in his ninth goal of the season and his fourth in the last five matches.



Just four minutes later, the 23-year-old Dutch striker turned provider set up Yann Gboho, who skillfully manoeuvred past Pablo Rosario before smashing the ball into the top corner of the net, leaving Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka with no chance to save it, despite getting his fingertips on the ball.