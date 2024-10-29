Sports

Tragic bus crash claims lives of seven players in Zambia

Screenshot 20241029 082700.png The incident took place on Saturday as the team was en route to a third-tier league match

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Seven players from Chavuma Town Council FC tragically lost their lives in a bus accident, plunging Zambian football into a state of mourning.

