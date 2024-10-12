Sports

Sports
Transfer: Arsenal is set to sign Antoine Semenyo in £67m double deal

Antoine Semenyo Antoine Semenyo

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Arsenal FC is gearing up for a significant transfer splash, targeting Bournemouth's Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo alongside Milos Kerkez in a potential £67 million double deal.

