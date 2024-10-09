Sports

Transfer: Liverpool, Newcastle & Spurs eye Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo 24 Pl Antoine Semenyo

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo is drawing attention from several clubs, with Kevin de Bruyne potentially on the verge of a transfer to Saudi Arabia, and Liverpool optimistic about retaining Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live