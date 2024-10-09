Transfer: Liverpool, Newcastle & Spurs eye Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo is drawing attention from several clubs, with Kevin de Bruyne potentially on the verge of a transfer to Saudi Arabia, and Liverpool optimistic about retaining Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 24-year-old forward from Bournemouth, Antoine Semenyo, has caught the eye of Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Tottenham following a remarkable beginning to the season for the Ghanaian striker.