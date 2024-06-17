Trossard's 'crazy' path to emerging as Belgium star

Leandro Trossard

Source: BBC

Leandro Trossard, a world-class forward, is a true blessing for Belgium and Arsenal.

What makes him even more remarkable is the fact that he is a late bloomer.



Despite being 29 years old, he has only recently established himself as a regular player for his national team.

Those who knew him as a teenager can attest to his exceptional talent. Even at a young age, he displayed incredible skill on the ball and left defenders in awe of his technique.



