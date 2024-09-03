Trump 'looking for flights home' before remarkable comeback

Judd Trump has won 28 ranking titles

Source: BBC

Judd Trump, the world number one, humorously mentioned he was considering flights home before staging a remarkable comeback from a 4-0 deficit to defeat Wu Yize 5-4, securing his place in the last 16 of the inaugural Saudi Arabia Masters.

Wu, 20, seemed poised to break Trump's impressive 28-match unbeaten streak in best-of-11 matches, which had been ongoing since December 2022, as he led 4-0 at the interval.

However, Trump, 35, demonstrated his top-ranking prowess by winning five consecutive frames to advance in the tournament.



Read full article