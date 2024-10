Thomas Tuchel, upon being named England's coach, addressed critics who questioned his appointment due to his German nationality.

He humorously stated, "Sorry I have a German passport," acknowledging concerns about a foreign coach leading the Three Lions. T



uchel hopes to win over the skeptics by focusing on his track record and tactical expertise.

With his impressive managerial experience, including Champions League success, he aims to lead England to new heights and demonstrate that his foreign background won't hinder his ability to deliver results for the national team.