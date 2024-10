Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has expressed his ambition to help England win the World Cup in the future.

In recent interviews, Tuchel revealed his long-term dream of managing the England national team and guiding them to a World Cup victory.



Although he currently leads Bayern, Tuchel has always admired the English football system and its passionate fans. His coaching experience and success with teams like Chelsea make him a strong candidate for the role, should it become available.

This statement has sparked conversation about his potential move to international management.