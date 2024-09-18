Two Champions League final defeats - why Mendieta remains a cult hero

Gaizka Mendieta was one of the classiest midfielders in Europe

Source: BBC

Two Champions League finals ended in disappointment for Valencia, leaving them without trophies.

However, football enthusiasts from the late 1990s will always remember Gaizka Mendieta's impact. For fans in the UK and Ireland, Mendieta emerged unexpectedly in 1999, quickly becoming one of Europe's most thrilling talents.

Although his prime was brief, it was undeniably remarkable. In honor of the BBC airing Champions League highlights this season, we will spotlight a cult hero from the tournament each week during the matches.



