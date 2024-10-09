Two Ghanaian referees selected for WAFU B U20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Ref Julian Nii Akwa Nunoo

Source: Lighters Zone

Two referees from Ghana have been appointed to officiate at the TotalEnergies U20 Africa Cup of Nations WAFU B Qualifiers, which are set to commence on October 17, 2024, in Lome, Togo.

FIFA Referee Julian Nii Akwa Nunoo will serve as the central official, accompanied by Assistant Referee Roland Nii Addy. They are among a total of 16 officials selected for this sub-regional tournament, which includes 8 referees and 8 assistant referees.

The tournament will see Togo, Ghana, Benin, and Niger competing in Group A, while Group B will consist of Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Ivory Coast.



