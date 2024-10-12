Two Juventus requirements to sign Skriniar from PSG

Milan Skriniar

Source: Football Italia

Juventus is exploring the possibility of securing a loan deal for Milan Skriniar from Paris Saint-Germain, contingent upon the club agreeing to subsidize a portion of his salary, as reported on Saturday.

Juventus is exploring the possibility of securing a loan deal for Milan Skriniar from Paris Saint-Germain, contingent upon the club agreeing to subsidize a portion of his salary, as reported on Saturday. In light of Gleison Bremer's anticipated absence for most of the 2024-25 season due to a serious ligament and meniscus injury sustained against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, Juventus is actively seeking a defender to fill the gap.





Read full article