Two doubts holding up Spanish Federation green light for Barcelona-Atletico Madrid USA game

Screenshot 20241023 080401.png The idea was put on hold after a previous attempt in 2019

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

Recent discussions have emerged regarding La Liga's potential first match outside of Spain, as they seek necessary approvals from FIFA and the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

The planned game in the USA features a hypothetical home match for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid, set for December 21st or 22nd.

This initiative was previously stalled following a 2019 effort to stage a Girona-Barcelona match in Miami, which was thwarted by former RFEF President Luis Rubiales due to ongoing tensions with Javier Tebas, his counterpart.

