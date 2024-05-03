Two goals of Kudus earn nomination for West Ham Goal of the Season award

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United has revealed that Mohammed Kudus has two of his goals vying for the club's Goal of the Season accolade.

The 23-year-old's entries include his goals against West Ham United in the Premier League and his solo strike against Freiburg in the Europa League.



One of his standout goals is the spectacular bicycle kick against the Bees at the Brentford Community Stadium in a 3-2 defeat.



The goal against Freiburg was equally impressive, as Kudus retrieved the ball in his half, dribbled through the field, and found the back of the net in the opposition's goal, helping his team overcome a first-leg deficit and progress to the quarterfinals.

Despite being a strong candidate for the award, Kudus faces tough competition from Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen, and James Ward-Prowse.



Throughout the season, Kudus, formerly of Ajax, has contributed 13 goals and five assists for the Hammers following his move from the Dutch club.