Two silvers, two bronzes for GB on Olympics day 11

Sky Brown

Source: BBC

On day 11 of the Paris Olympics, Josh Kerr secured silver in the 1500m, elevating his bronze from Tokyo, though his showdown with Jakob Ingebrigtsen was upended by the U.S.'s Cole Hocker taking gold.

In cycling, Team GB's trio, Jack Carlin, Ed Lowe, and Hamish Turnbull, won silver in men's team sprint, following a gold in women's team sprint.



Sky Brown overcame a shoulder injury to claim bronze in women's skateboarding.

Boxer Lewis Richardson earned a bronze in the men's 71kg category.



These successes place Team GB fifth in the medal tally with 12 golds and 46 medals.



