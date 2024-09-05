Twomey, 14, among three bronze medals for GB

Bly Twomey has won medals in two of her three events at the Paralympics

Source: BBC

Bly Twomey, Anna Nicholson, and Olivia Broome secured bronze medals for Great Britain on the eighth day of the Paralympics in Paris. Twomey, at just 14 years old, earned her second medal in table tennis, competing in the women’s WS7 singles.

Nicholson finished third in the women’s S35 shot put, while Broome achieved bronze in the women's -50kg powerlifting event.

Great Britain has amassed a total of 77 medals, with 33 of them being gold, trailing only China, which has 142 medals overall, including 64 golds.



Read full article