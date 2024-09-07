Sports

U20 Women’s World Cup: Black Princesses on the brink of exit after 4-1 defeat to Japan

Stella Nyamekye 615x410.jpeg This follows a 2-1 loss to Austria in their opener

Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

The Black Princesses are on the brink of another group stage exit at the 2024 U20 Women’s World Cup after a 4-1 defeat to Japan.

This follows a 2-1 loss to Austria in their opener.

Despite a penalty goal by captain Stella Nyamekye, Japan's goals by Chinari Sasai, Manaka Matsukubo, and Miyu Matsunaga secured their victory and qualification to the knockout stages.

With two losses, Ghana now faces a must-win match against New Zealand on September 9, 2024, to potentially secure a third-place finish and a chance at advancing.

Source: 3news