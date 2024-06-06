U20 Women's World Cup: Ghana handed tricky group, drawn against former champions Japan

PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA - NOVEMBER 21: Ghana line

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's Black Princesses have been placed in Group E for the upcoming FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

They will compete against Japan, New Zealand, and Austria.



The team qualified effortlessly by dominating the qualifiers, defeating teams like Eswatini and Senegal.

After securing their spot, Ghana has been diligently preparing for the tournament, showcasing their strength by winning the African Games in March, and triumphing over Nigeria in the final.



