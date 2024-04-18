UCL: Lunin heroics help Real Madrid beat Manchester City on penalties

Real Madrid players celebrate after beating Manchester City on penalties

Manchester City's grip on the Champions League was snatched away by Real Madrid after a penalty shootout defeat in a thrilling quarter-final clash at Etihad Stadium.

Despite falling behind to an early goal from Rodrygo, the reigning champions fought back and managed to equalize through Kevin de Bruyne late in the game.



City dominated the match but struggled to find the decisive goal, allowing Real to hold on until the penalty shootout.



After Real missed their first penalty, City seemed poised for victory but failed to convert their chances.

Real Madrid's goalkeeper, Andriy Lunin, saved penalties from Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic, paving the way for Antonio Rudiger to secure the win for the Spanish giants.



This loss ended City's hopes of securing a historic Treble, and they now face a tough challenge in the upcoming FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.