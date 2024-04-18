Sports

News

Business

Entertainment

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Sports
0

UCL: Thomas Partey watches from the bench as Arsenal lose to Bayern

TPartey 5 43567.jpeg Thomas Partey

Thu, 18 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Thomas Partey was benched during Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League.

The Ghanaian midfielder travelled with the team to Germany but did not get any playing time.

Despite a strong performance from Arsenal, they were unable to score against Bayern Munich.

The German team secured a 1-0 victory with a goal from Joshua Kimmich.

Now, Thomas Partey and his teammates will focus on the English Premier League title race for the rest of the season.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live