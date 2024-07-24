Sports

UCL playoff: Ghana defender Alexander Djiku features in Fenerbahce’s 4-3 victory over Lugano

Alexander Djiku Turkey 750x500 Alexander Djiku

Wed, 24 Jul 2024 Source: Footballghana

Alexander Djiku, the Ghanaian player, featured for Fenerbahçe as they secured a 4-3 victory against Lugano in the first leg of their Uefa Champions League playoff.

The Turkish team faced off against the Swiss side in a crucial match to secure a spot in the group stage of the competition next season.

Despite falling behind early to a goal from El Wafi, Fenerbahçe fought back and equalized through Edin Dzeko just before halftime.

Source: Footballghana