UCL playoff: Ghana defender Alexander Djiku features in Fenerbahce’s 4-3 victory over Lugano

Menu ›
Sports
Wed, 24 Jul 2024 Source: Footballghana
Alexander Djiku, the Ghanaian player, featured for Fenerbahçe as they secured a 4-3 victory against Lugano in the first leg of their Uefa Champions League playoff.
The Turkish team faced off against the Swiss side in a crucial match to secure a spot in the group stage of the competition next season.
Despite falling behind early to a goal from El Wafi, Fenerbahçe fought back and equalized through Edin Dzeko just before halftime.
Read full article
Source: Footballghana