UCL playoffs: Ghana defender Alexander Djiku plays full throttle to help Fenerbahçe to beat Lugano 2-1

Ghanaian footballer Alexander Djiku represented Fenerbahçe SK in their victory against Lugano in the Uefa Champions League qualification round.

The Turkish team faced off against the Swiss team in the second leg of the Uefa Champions League second qualification round.



Despite falling behind early in the match, Fenerbahçe SK managed to secure a 2-1 win with goals from Edin Dzeko and Sebastian Szymanski.

Djiku played the full 90 minutes and delivered a solid performance. The team will now need to work together to win their next round and secure a place in the Uefa Champions League group stage for the upcoming season.