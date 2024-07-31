Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

UCL playoffs: Ghana defender Alexander Djiku plays full throttle to help Fenerbahçe to beat Lugano 2-1

Alexander Djiku 3 Alexander Djiku

Wed, 31 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian footballer Alexander Djiku represented Fenerbahçe SK in their victory against Lugano in the Uefa Champions League qualification round.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live