UEFA International Tournament: Black Starlets poised for opening game against Russia

Black Starlets gears up to face Russia in the UEFA International Tournament

The young football warriors of Ghana, known as the Black Starlets, have begun their preparations in Russia for the UEFA International Tournament. Under the guidance of coach Laryea Kingston, the team has dedicated themselves to intense training sessions to refine their tactics and skills.

As they gear up for their debut in the tournament, the Black Starlets are determined to make a lasting impression on the world stage. Today's training session was the final touch to ensure they are in optimal condition for tomorrow's match.



All eyes are on Ghana as they face Russia in what is expected to be an exciting showdown. The match is scheduled to start at 16:30 GMT, and there is great anticipation as the Black Starlets showcase their talent and resilience against strong opponents.

Looking ahead, the U-17 WAFU Zone B championship on home turf is a significant milestone for the team.



The UEFA campaign is a crucial step in their preparation for this upcoming challenge, fueling Ghana's aspirations for success.