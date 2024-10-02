Sports

UFC legend Bisping chases down bag thief in Paris

Screenshot 20241002 142543.png Michael Bisping retired with record of 30 wins in 39 MMA fights

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

UFC icon Michael Bisping recounted an incident in Paris where he pursued a thief who took his wife's bag. While enjoying breakfast with his wife Rebecca, the bag was stolen. Bisping shared on social media that he successfully retrieved the bag and added that he delivered a "kick" to the thief as they separated.



