UFC legend Bisping chases down bag thief in Paris

Michael Bisping retired with record of 30 wins in 39 MMA fights

Source: BBC

UFC icon Michael Bisping recounted an incident in Paris where he pursued a thief who took his wife's bag. While enjoying breakfast with his wife Rebecca, the bag was stolen.

UFC icon Michael Bisping recounted an incident in Paris where he pursued a thief who took his wife's bag. While enjoying breakfast with his wife Rebecca, the bag was stolen. Bisping shared on social media that he successfully retrieved the bag and added that he delivered a "kick" to the thief as they separated.





Read full article