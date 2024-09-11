USMNT's draw shows why Pochettino needs to hit the reset button

Mauricio Pochettino

Source: BBC

The United States men's national team wrapped up the September international window with a frustrating 1-1 draw against New Zealand on Tuesday.

The U.S. largely dominated the match and took the lead in the 69th minute through an impressive 11-pass play finished by substitute Christian Pulisic.



However, in a familiar pattern this summer, they failed to secure the win, conceding a strange goal late in the game.

In the 89th minute, a long ball was mishandled by Caleb Wiley, and Mark McKenzie's clearance attempt deflected off New Zealand's Ben Waine, resulting in an unfortunate goal that left Matt Turner stranded.



