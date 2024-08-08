Sports

Uefa Conference League playoffs: Ghana goalie Lawrence Ati-Zigi keeps clean sheet to lead St. Gallen to victory

Lawrence Ati Zigi 45678 Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Thu, 8 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Lawrence Ati-Zigi delivered an outstanding performance for FC St. Gallen on Wednesday evening, guiding the team to a 2-1 victory over Slask Wroclaw in the third round of UEFA Conference League qualification.

