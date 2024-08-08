Uefa Conference League playoffs: Ghana goalie Lawrence Ati-Zigi keeps clean sheet to lead St. Gallen to victory

Ghanaian international Lawrence Ati-Zigi delivered an outstanding performance for FC St. Gallen on Wednesday evening, guiding the team to a 2-1 victory over Slask Wroclaw in the third round of UEFA Conference League qualification.

The Black Stars goalkeeper took his position in goal, supported by a defensive line that featured his fellow countryman, Stephan Ambrosius.



During the first leg of the matchup held in Switzerland, Ati-Zigi made several crucial saves, ultimately securing a clean sheet by the conclusion of the match.



The encounter saw two goals, with FC St. Gallen striking first just five minutes into the opening half.

Chadrac Akolo netted the initial goal, assisted by Bastien Toma. Later in the first half, Willem Geubbels added to the scoreline, benefiting from an assist by Chadrac Akolo, thereby ensuring a vital win for FC St.



Gallen against Slask Wroclaw. The team must now strive to maintain their lead in the second leg to improve their prospects of advancing to the group stage of next season's Europa Conference League.