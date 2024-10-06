Sports

Unbeaten Vikings v Jets kicks off NFL London games

Screenshot 20241006 073330.png Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host two more NFL games in October

Sun, 6 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

As the season rolls on, the NFL is set to make its annual trip across the Atlantic for another exciting triple header in the UK.

In October, fans can look forward to three games: two at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley. This year's lineup features a captivating array of teams and players.

Among the matchups, one of the last two unbeaten teams in the league will take the field, alongside a pre-season favorite, a team in the midst of a rebuild, a renowned Super Bowl champion, and London's familiar teams returning for another double header.

Source: BBC