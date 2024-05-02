University of Ghana Sports Stadium to host 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium has been selected as the venue for the upcoming 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament, scheduled to take place in Accra from May 15 to 29, 2024.

This tournament, according to Ghana Football Association, serves as the qualifying competition for the 2024 TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.



The tournament will feature Ghana's Black Starlets, Cote D’Ivoire, and Benin in Group A, while Group B will consist of Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Togo.



These teams will compete at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium for a chance to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.



To prepare for their matches, the teams will have access to training pitches at the University of Ghana, including the Athletics Oval field, the Mensah Sarbah field, and The Union Ghana Soccer field. These facilities will provide ideal training grounds for the young players as they gear up for the tournament.

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium, which was inaugurated on March 2, 2024, has already proven to be a capable host venue, having hosted two matches of the Africa Games Men’s Football tournament earlier this year.



With its modern facilities and central location, the stadium is expected to attract football enthusiasts from nearby areas such as Okponglo, Madina, Haatso, East Legon, Bawaleshie, and Achimota, who are eager to witness the exciting matches.



The selection of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium as the host venue for the 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament underscores the university's commitment to supporting sports development in Ghana.



The tournament promises to be a showcase of young talent from across the region, providing a platform for the next generation of African football stars to shine.