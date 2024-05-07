University of Ghana Sports Stadium to host this season’s FA Cup final

UG Sports Stadium

The FA Cup committee has announced that the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Legon will be the venue for this season's final.

The semifinals, on the other hand, will be held at the WAFA Park in Sogakope. Nsoatreman FC will face Legon Cities on Saturday, May 11, 2024, while Bofoakwa Tano will compete against defending champions Dreams FC on Sunday, May 12, 2024.



The Chairman of the FA Cup committee, Wilson Arthur, confirmed this decision in an interview with Akoma FM.



He explained that although they initially planned to hold the semifinals and finals at the Tarkwa TNA Stadium and Legon Stadium respectively, the TNA stadium was not ready.

After considering other options, they decided to go with Sogakope for the semifinals and selected the Legon Stadium for this year's finals.



The committee hopes to continue using the Legon Stadium for future semifinal and final rounds, pending ExCo approval.



The University of Ghana Sports Stadium, which was commissioned on March 2, 2024, has already demonstrated its capabilities by successfully hosting two matches of the Africa Games Men's Football tournament held in Accra just two months ago.