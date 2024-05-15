University of Ghana Stadium to host FA Cup final between Nsoatreman and Bofoakwa Tano

University of Ghana Sports Stadium

The University of Ghana Stadium has been chosen as the venue for this year's FA Cup final, as announced by Wilson Arthur, the chairman of the FA Cup committee.

The final will feature Nsoatreman and Bofoakwa Tano, with Bofoakwa Tano defeating the previous champions, Dreams FC, in the semifinals with a score of 2-1. Nsoatreman secured their place in the final by defeating Legon Cities with the same scoreline of 2-1.



Arthur also disclosed that the final will take place on Sunday, June 23rd.

He emphasized the significance of the FA Cup final as the pinnacle of Ghanaian football and assured that it will be a memorable event with the support of the title sponsor, MTN, and StarTimes.



The details regarding the prize package for the winner and runner-up of the FA Cup will be discussed in a meeting scheduled for next week, according to Arthur.