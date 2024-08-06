Unpaid bonuses leave Ghanaian referees in limbo ahead of 2024/25 football season

The unpaid bonuses have hindered the referees' ability to prepare for the new season

Referees in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and Division 1 are grappling with severe financial difficulties due to unpaid bonuses, as reported by Happy FM.

Ghana Premier League referees have not been paid from Matchday 20 through Matchday 34, and Division 1 referees have not received payments from Matchweek 15 through Matchweek 30.



This delay is particularly troubling as the 2023/24 season ended two months ago, and the 2024/25 season is set to start on September 6, 2024.

The unpaid bonuses have hindered the referees' ability to prepare for the new season, including completing necessary medical examinations.



Read full article