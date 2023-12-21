Unsanctioned election of new Rugby Ghana board null and void – NSA

The NSA says it does not recognise any person/s as newly elected members of Rugby Ghana board

The National Sports Authority (NSA) says it has taken notice of a reported election exercise undertaken by some members of the Ghana Rugby Association to constitute a new board.

In a statement dated December 21, 2023, the NSA said the election, which it did not sanction, is in direct breach of the rules and regulations of Rugby Africa and is therefore null and void.



“Our attention has been drawn to reports in the media concerning an elective congress held by some members of Ghana Rugby in Cape Coast to constitute a new board.



“The National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports wish to inform members of the Rugby Fraternity and the general public that the said election is null and void and in direct breach of the rules and regulations of Rugby Africa and NSA with regards to the holding of Congresses,” the statement, signed by Rita Odei Asare, the Head of the Public Relations Unit at the NSA, stated.

The authority emphasized that while efforts remain underway to put together a normalization committee to oversee Rugby activities in the country, it does not recognize any individual or group that purports to be new executives of Rugby Ghana.



“We further wish to state that the Authority does not recognize any person(s) as new executives of Rugby Ghana as we did not sanction the said elections nor assign any Officer to supervise the process as purported in the media.



“The Authority assures all that a Normalization Committee is being put together to oversee the administration of Rugby Ghana under the guidance of Rugby Africa to ensure the continuous development of Rugby in Ghana,” the statement added.