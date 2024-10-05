Upper East RFA goes to Congress on October 17

UE RFA is scheduled to hold its Ordinary Congress on Thursday, October 17, 2024

Source: Lighters Zone

The Upper East Regional Football Association (UE RFA) is scheduled to hold its Ordinary Congress on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at the Regional House of Chiefs, starting at 11:00 AM.

Led by UE RFA Chairman Alhaji Salifu Seidu Zida, this Congress marks an important occasion in the region's football agenda, initiating conversations for the upcoming 2024/25 football season.

Participation is anticipated from key stakeholders such as club officials, referees, and various members of the football community.



