Usyk asks Fury to sign photo of him being punched in face

Usyk asks Fury to sign photo from first fight

Source: BBC

A sharply dressed and intimidating Oleksandr Usyk requested Tyson Fury to sign a picture of Fury being struck in the face during their initial bout at a news conference on Wednesday.

Fury, aged 36, lost his WBC title by a split decision in May, allowing Usyk from Ukraine to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years.

The two fighters gathered at London's opulent Guildhall to promote their upcoming rematch scheduled for December 21 in Saudi Arabia, which will not include all four championship belts due to Usyk vacating the IBF title.



Read full article