Usyk released after airport detention - Zelensky

Oleksandr Usyk Won Gold As A Heavyweight At London 2012.png Oleksandr Usyk won gold as a heavyweight at London 2012

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has been freed after his detention at a Polish airport. A social media video captured Usyk being escorted in handcuffs by officials. Zelensky expressed his discontent regarding the treatment of Usyk, stating, "I spoke with Oleksandr Usyk during his detention," on Telegram.



