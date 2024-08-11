VAR will be introduced in our game soon - GFA boss Kurt Okraku assures

Kurt Okraku

Source: Football Ghana

GFA President Kurt Okraku has announced that Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will soon be introduced in Ghanaian top-flight football.

Speaking at a press conference on August 9 in Sunyani, Okraku emphasized the GFA's commitment to enhancing the quality of refereeing in the country.



The VAR implementation will initially begin with the Ghana Premier League (GPL) as part of the GFA's broader strategy to improve the standards of football officiating.

The 2024/25 GPL season is set to kick off on September 6, with the Division One League starting on September 27.



