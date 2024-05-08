Jeremie Frimpong

In an interview with Goal, Jeremie Frimpong, a Dutch-born footballer of Ghanaian descent, made waves by ranking Ghana Jollof higher than well-known international dishes like pizza, burgers, tacos, German kebab, pasta, ice cream, and Chinese food.

Previously associated with a potential switch in nationality to Ghana, despite his upbringing in the Netherlands, the Manchester City academy product represented the Dutch at U19, U20, and U21 levels before earning his senior debut in a 2024 Euro qualifier against France last October.



The 23-year-old expressed contentment in representing the Netherlands, highlighting his delight in debuting against France.



Despite being approached by the technical staff of the Black Stars about changing nationalities, Frimpong affirmed that his decision was final.

When questioned about following Ghana's matches, the defender responded, "No, I solely concentrate on the Netherlands."



Born in Amsterdam to Ghanaian and Dutch parents, he played a crucial role in helping Leverkusen clinch the Bundesliga title this season.



