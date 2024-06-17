Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Sports
0

VIDEO: Hearts of Oak fans boo players despite win over Bechem United to avoid relegation

Hearts Fans4222222 Accra Hearts of Oak fans

Mon, 17 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana

Hearts of Oak supporters voiced their disappointment by booing the players following a close 3-2 win over Bechem United, ensuring their place in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite avoiding relegation, fans were dissatisfied with the team's display and league standing.



Read full article
Source: Footballghana