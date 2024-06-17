VIDEO: Hearts of Oak fans boo players despite win over Bechem United to avoid relegation

Menu ›
Sports
Mon, 17 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana
Hearts of Oak supporters voiced their disappointment by booing the players following a close 3-2 win over Bechem United, ensuring their place in the Ghana Premier League.
Despite avoiding relegation, fans were dissatisfied with the team's display and league standing.
????️ Hearts of Oak fans booed their players after avoiding relegation in Bechem. pic.twitter.com/9BjxJN6rGn— Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) June 16, 2024
Read full article
Source: Footballghana