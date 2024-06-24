VIDEO: Uganda star Steven Mukwala breaks down in tears as he bids Asante Kotoko farewell

Steven Mukwala

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Asante Kotoko forward, Steven Dese Mukwala, bid an emotional farewell to the club as he departed after two years.

With 25 goals in 63 matches, the Uganda forward expressed his gratitude to the Asantehene, former CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah, and the club's supporters.



Mukwala tearfully acknowledged the platform the club provided for his career growth and thanked the King for his warm welcome to Ghana.

He expressed his deep appreciation for being part of the esteemed Kotoko family, holding them close to his heart as the best.



