VIDEO: Watch Black Stars' final training session at Baba Yara ahead of the Central African Republic match

Black Stars team

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, concluded their training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with great intensity as they prepare to face the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The team, led by Coach Otto Addo, made sure to fine-tune their skills and tactics before the upcoming match. Key players such as Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Jordan Ayew were all actively involved in the training session.





