Caleb Ansah Ekuban has scored 4 goals this season

Caleb Ansah Ekuban, the former Ghanaian international, once again demonstrated his exceptional ability to score goals as he found the back of the net for Genoa in their thrilling 3-3 draw against AC Milan in the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

Playing as a former Trabzonspor attacker, Ekuban played a crucial role for Genoa, remaining on the field for 87 minutes and making a significant contribution to his team's overall performance.



Genoa took an early lead in the game with Mateo Retegui's penalty in the fifth minute. Despite AC Milan's equalizer by Alessandro Florenzi just before halftime, Ekuban regained Genoa's lead with an impressive towering header three minutes into the second half.



Although AC Milan fought back and took the lead through Matteo Gabbia and Olivier Giroud, Genoa managed to salvage a point with an own goal by Malick Thiaw, resulting in a 3-3 draw.



Ekuban's goal adds to his total of four goals and two assists in 26 Serie A appearances this season.

Following this result, Genoa currently occupies the 12th position in the Serie A standings with 43 points after playing 33 matches.





Ekuban's remarkable performance continues to shine as a standout for Genoa, as they strive to conclude the season on a positive note in the Serie A.