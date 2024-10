More than 1,000 troops have been deployed across Spain to help with rescue operations

Source: BBC

Valencia's Copa del Rey fixture against Parla Escuela has been delayed due to severe flash floods affecting Spain.

The country has seen at least 62 fatalities from the heavy rainfall, with Chiva, close to Valencia, experiencing over a year's worth of rain in just eight hours.

The match, originally set for Wednesday in Parla, approximately 15 miles from Madrid, will now take place on 6 November at the same location.



