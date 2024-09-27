Valencia owner Peter Lim under investigation for €23m in alleged tax fraud

Majority shareholder of Meriton Holdings Peter Lim is under investigation for tax fraud

Source: Football-espana

Peter Lim, the majority shareholder of Meriton Holdings, is currently being investigated for tax fraud, as reported in Valencia. Lim, along with Meriton Holdings, also possesses a controlling interest in Valencia.

Miguel Angel Zorio, a prominent critic of Lim's management, has revealed that Lim is facing scrutiny for money laundering, disloyal administration, and document forgery.

According to Relevo, Zorio stated that the tax authorities are examining documents he submitted, claiming that Meriton Holdings received €23 million from the club for services that were allegedly not provided between 2022 and 2023.



