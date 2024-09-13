Verstappen fastest in Azerbaijan as Leclerc crashes

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Source: BBC

Max Verstappen of Red Bull edged out Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton for the fastest lap in the opening practice session of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which was interrupted by three red flags.

Verstappen secured the top spot on the timesheets with his last lap, finishing 0.313 seconds ahead of the seven-time champion.

Meanwhile, Red Bull's Sergio Perez also achieved his best time on his final lap, placing third, just 0.376 seconds behind.



Read full article