Jamie Leweling

According to a report from Bild, VfB Stuttgart has exercised its purchase option to secure the services of Jamie Leweling, a German-born Ghanaian attacker.

The 23-year-old player, who is currently contracted to FC Union Berlin until 2026, will join Stuttgart for a fee of approximately five million euros and will sign a four-year deal.



Leweling has been a consistent presence for VfB this season, appearing in all of their competitive matches.



Although he had a slow start, the Ghanaian attacker has found his form in front of goal during the second half of the campaign, scoring four goals and providing four assists since matchday 17.

In total, he has made 33 appearances in the Bundesliga this season.



Currently sitting in third place in the league table with 70 points after 33 games, VfB Stuttgart will conclude their season with a home fixture against Gladbach at the MHP Arena on May 18th.



With Leweling's impressive performances and contributions to the team, Stuttgart will aim to build on their success in the upcoming season and compete for top honours in the Bundesliga.