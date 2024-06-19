Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia congratulates Hasaacas Ladies, set to host WPL champions

Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana's Vice President, has extended his congratulations to the victorious Hasaacas Ladies, winners of the 2023/24 Women's Premier League.

Dr Bawumia is eager to welcome the Ghanaian champions as they gear up for the WAFU Zone B Championship and the CAF Women's Champions League.

Encouraging the team to surpass their previous achievements, he acknowledged their outstanding performance in the recent Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.