Victor Osimhen scores as Galatasaray beat title rivals Besiktas

Screenshot 20241029 094748.png The Super Eagles striker netted the decisive goal for Galatasaray

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Victor Osimhen made a significant impact by scoring in Galatasaray's 2-1 win against Besiktas during a vital top-of-the-table encounter.

