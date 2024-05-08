Video: Kudus meets Shatta Wale, gifts him customised West Ham jersey

Mohammed Kudus (Left) and Shatta Wale

Mohammed Kudus, the West Ham United star, recently met up with renowned Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, during their time in London.

Shatta Wale, famously known as the 'Dancehall King,' was in the United Kingdom to attend Medikal's concert at the London O2 Arena.



Despite Kudus's preference for Shatta Wale's rival, Stonebowy, he still showed his support for his fellow Ghanaians by being present at the O2 Arena.



The concert featured electrifying performances by Medikal, Shatta Wale, and Sarkodie, leaving the fans thrilled. Kudus thoroughly enjoyed his time at the event, soaking in the incredible atmosphere.



In addition to his off-field activities, the 23-year-old footballer has been having an exceptional season in England. He has already scored an impressive 13 goals across various competitions.

Kudus's skills were on full display during the game against Liverpool in London, where he emerged as the player with the most successful take-ons in Europe.



Furthermore, he made history in England by recording the highest number of dribbles in a single game during the match against Chelsea.



With his remarkable performances, Kudus has caught the attention of Liverpool, who are reportedly considering him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.



