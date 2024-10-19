Sports

Villa beat Fulham to ensure best start in 26 years

Screenshot 20241019 174211.png Ollie Watkins scored 19 goals in 37 Premier League games last season

Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Ollie Watkins netted his fifth goal of the Premier League season, helping Aston Villa achieve their best start after eight matches since the 1998-99 season with a win against Fulham.

Fulham initially went ahead when Raul Jimenez capitalized on a long clearance from Bernd Leno, outmaneuvering Pau Torres before firing a low left-footed shot into the corner.

Villa equalized just four minutes later with a 20-yard effort from Morgan Rogers that took a significant deflection off Calvin Bassey, misleading Leno.

Source: BBC