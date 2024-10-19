Villa beat Fulham to ensure best start in 26 years

Ollie Watkins scored 19 goals in 37 Premier League games last season

Source: BBC

Ollie Watkins netted his fifth goal of the Premier League season, helping Aston Villa achieve their best start after eight matches since the 1998-99 season with a win against Fulham.

Fulham initially went ahead when Raul Jimenez capitalized on a long clearance from Bernd Leno, outmaneuvering Pau Torres before firing a low left-footed shot into the corner.

Villa equalized just four minutes later with a 20-yard effort from Morgan Rogers that took a significant deflection off Calvin Bassey, misleading Leno.



Read full article